Police in York Region are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting in Vaughan, Ont. last summer.

On Aug. 2, police were called to a commercial plaza near Thistlewood and Islington avenues for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified by police as 32-year-old Toronto resident Marwan Awdi.

A black Ford F-150 pick-up truck was seen fleeing the scene following the incident, which police believe was stolen. The suspect vehicle was later recovered by police thanks to tips from the community.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators said they are looking to identify a person of interest in the case who is believed to have connections to the pick-up truck.

Police released photos of the person of interest, taken in the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive in North York, in hopes of identifying him.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the person to come forward.

Anyone with information relating to the case who has not already spoken to police is also asked to contact York Regional Police’s Homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers.