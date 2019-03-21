

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl who was taken into a vehicle against her will while waiting for a bus.

Police said the girl was waiting to catch a bus in the area of Runnymede Road and Dundas Street West on March 15 at around 2 a.m. when she was approached by a man in a vehicle.

According to police, the girl was taken against her will and driven to the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West where she was sexually assaulted.

Police said she was then released in the area of Spadina Road and Dupont Street at around 8 a.m.

The suspect is described as a brown male, with a medium complexion. He was 35 to 40 years of age and stood approximately six feet tall, with an average build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Police said the vehicle is described as an older, grey, four-door vehicle with grey cloth interior.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.