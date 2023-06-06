Police are urging people to avoid the area around Michael Garron Hospital following a “significant” gas leak at the facility's emergency entrance.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that they were called to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. after a gas line was struck at the emergency department entrance at the hospital, located in the area of Coxwell and Mortimer avenues.

Construction crews working at the hospital hit a gas line that is approximately five to six-feet deep, Toronto Fire confirmed.

As a precaution, emergency crews have set up a large perimeter around the hospital and police said they are telling pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.

Toronto Fire said that there is no indication that the east-end hospital will be evacuated but patients are being redirected away from the hospital's emergency room. Crews have been taking gas readings inside and outside the hospital to make sure the area is safe.

Occupants of homes and businesses in the area bounded by Mortimer Avenue to Barker Avenue and Coxwell Avenue to Crestland Avenue are being evacuated, police said.

Students and staff at nearby RH McGregor Elementary School are being asked to shelter in place and the East York Civic Centre has been evacuated.

GAS LEAK:(UPDATE)

Michael Garron Hospital

- command post @ Sammon Ave & Coxwell Ave

- Emerg patients being re-directed from MGH (not evac)

- RH McGregor Elementary School sheltered in place

- TTC buses o/s for displaced residents

- East York Civic Centre evacuated#GO1289293

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 6, 2023

A command post has been set up at Sammon and Coxwell avenues and TTC buses are on site for residents who have been displaced by the gas leak, police said.

Toronto Fire said they are waiting for Enbridge to cap the leak.

No injuries have been reported.

In a statement, Michael Garron Hospital said "some patient care may be delayed" due to the natural gas leak.

"Patients who are impacted will be notified by their care teams as soon as possible," the statement read.

"We are working closely with Toronto Fire to identify areas on the hospital campus where staff and patients need to be temporarily relocated on-site. MGH remains a safe place to give and receive care."