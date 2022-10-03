Toronto police are advising people to use caution in Scarborough’s Guildwood area after two “aggressive” coyotes reportedly tried to attack a person.

The incident happened near Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road, south east of Kingston Road.

No injuries were reported.

Toronto Animal Services have also been notified of this incident.

Recently in south central Burlington, coyotes have bitten seven humans in a series of unprovoked attacks. The most recent incident happened on Sept. 17 at a home on Lakeshore Road near Tuck Creek.

The city has so far put down four coyotes and an ongoing effort is underway in Burlington to hunt and euthanize aggressive coyotes.

This is a developing story. More to come.