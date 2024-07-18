Police are warning the public after a large quantity of unapproved prescription drugs were seized during a recent raid in York Region.

York Regional Police (YRP) launched an investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances in Vaughan in May.

On July 11, police executed a search warrant at a home near Highway 7 and Woodstream Boulevard, east of Martin Grove Road. Police say that officers recovered an “abundance” of prescription drugs that have not been approved by regulatory authorities for “safety, efficacy and quality or for sale in Canada.”

The drugs include anabolic steroids, hormone receptors, testosterone replacements, synthetic steroids, erectile dysfunction medications, and opiates.

Police said they also seized a quantity of pills they believe to be MDMA as well as two fraudulently registered motor vehicles.

Two Vaughan residents have been charged.

Jamal Hassan, 29 and Ashley Cunningham, 34, are both facing drug-related charges.

“York Regional Police is reminding the public that prescription drugs being sold on the illegal market are often imported from overseas and do not have the same stringent safety regulations as Health Canada,” police said in a news release.

“No prescription drugs should be purchased from unlicensed sources, as they may not contain the product that is being advertised. This includes unknown ingredients, incorrect dosages and contamination. Consuming these products can lead to serious health consequences, including hospitalization or even death. Always use legitimate channels to obtain prescription medications safely.”

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.