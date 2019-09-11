

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Chambers of commerce from Canada's biggest cities will release a campaign wish list today urging political parties to commit to establishing national data-governance standards, making government research more available for businesses and fully harnessing the value of intellectual property.

Four years ago, the data-driven economy and digital privacy got little attention in party plans.

But since then there's been a surge in awareness about the opportunities tied to the fast-growing innovation economy as well as in public concerns about the risks.

The Canadian Global Cities Council, made up of chambers of commerce from the country's eight largest cities, says new legislation is needed to create a predictable, level playing field for businesses and to protect Canadian interests.

Toronto Region Board of Trade CEO Jan De Silva says there's heightened awareness on the part of all parties in terms of what's next for the economy.

Experts, however, have doubts any party will go far enough to prepare Canada to compete in the new economy and to fully protect the privacy of its citizens, because they're not topics that have historically moved votes.