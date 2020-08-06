A popular Thai restaurant in the city’s Entertainment District has temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Instagram, PAI Northern Thai Kitchen confirmed that an employee in the restaurant's kitchen tested positive for the virus this week.

The restaurant, which is located in the area of Adelaide and Duncan streets, said the team member's last shift was on Monday and they have been in quarantine at home since that time.

"While we were looking forward to welcoming you back in our doors, we unfortunately have to close them again. In these challenging times, we believe complete transparency is the only way forward," the restaurant's social media post read.

"We have immediately closed our restaurant until further notice for deep sanitation and the full team at PAI is being tested and in self-isolation, although no other team members are experiencing symptoms."

The post went on to say that the restaurant will reopen when it is safe to do so and only with staff who have tested negative for the virus.

"Our thoughts are with our teammate and we wish everyone who has been directly affected by this devastating virus a speedy recovery," the restaurant said.

"We apologize to everyone who had upcoming reservations for the inconvenience, and we look forward to welcoming you back at PAI very soon."