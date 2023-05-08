A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceal the licence plate with just a push of a button.

According to Halton police, an officer spotted a black Porsche Panamera 4S in Milton that appeared to be driving without a licence plate this weekend.

But when the officer looked closely, he realized the driver was using a licence plate concealing device.

A tweet, released by police on Sunday, shows what appears to be a black retractable cover that blocks the licence plate from view.

The licence plate can be concealed by pressing a button in the driver seat, police said.

According to the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, it is illegal for any driver to obstruct their licence plate.

"The entire number plate, including the numbers, is plainly visible at all times, and the view of the number plate shall not be obscured or obstructed by spare tires, bumper bars, any part of the vehicle, any attachments to the vehicle or the load carried."

Obstructing licence plates also makes it nearly impossible for speed, red light and Highway 407 toll cameras to issue fines and fees.