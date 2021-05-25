A portion of Bay Street will be closed for another month as crews continue to repair a sewer pipe that collapsed last week.

The 143-year-old clay pipe sewer partially collapsed underneath Bay Street at Elm Street on May 14.

It was initially supposed to take just a few days to repair but in a news release issued on Tuesday the city confirmed that the work is now expected to take approximately one month.

The city says that Bay Street will remain fully closed between Dundas and Gerrard streets to accommodate the work, which is taking place around the clock. Elm Street is also closed between Elizabeth and Yonge streets.

“The repair is particularly challenging due in part to the extensive network of underground utility infrastructure that must be carefully navigated (such as water cooling energy systems, gas, hydro and telecommunications lines), difficulty in accessing the damaged site due to high water and debris, and the need for about 15 metres of tunneling to help create additional access points under the roadway to bring repair materials to the site,” a news release notes.

The TTC says that the 6 Bay bus route is currently on diversion due to the road closure.