Portion of Bayview Avenue closed to traffic due to water main break
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 1:08PM EDT
A portion of Bayview Avenue in the city’s core has been completely closed to traffic as crews work to repair a water main break.
According to the city’s transportation services department, the artery has been closed in both directions between River Street and Labatt Avenue and will likely remain closed through the afternoon rush hour as the repairs are conducted.
They say that crews are currently on scene right now.