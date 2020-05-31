A possible ammonia leak has prompted police to evacuate Maple Lodge Farms in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say no injuries have been reported but the building, located on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Steeles Avenue West, has been evacuated.

Police and Brampton Fire are currently on scene and are advising anyone in buildings within a kilometre of the facility to stay inside.

It is not clear how the incident started or how it was reported, police said, adding that they have not yet confirmed that it is in fact an ammonia leak.