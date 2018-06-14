

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city is continuing to clean up after a brief yet powerful storm caused widespread flooding and knocked out electricity across the city.

Heavy rain began at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and in less than 30 minutes, the storm brought down trees and power lines and caused flooding in various areas, including inside the Eaton Centre.

Police and hydro crews were out in full force on Thursday morning, continuing to clean up downed trees and repair hydro wires.

At the height of the outage, about 16,000 Toronto Hydro customers were without power. Hydro has since been restored to all but 600 customers, the utility company confirmed Thursday.

The east end was hit hardest by the outages, Toronto Hydro spokesperson Brian Buchan told CP24.

He noted that about 300 Toronto Hydro wires were knocked down during the storm, mostly due to falling trees.

It is not clear when power will be restored to all customers.

"It is very difficult at this point to say when all of those people will be back," Buchan said. "We are diverting all of our crews for today. (There is) no planned capital work. They will all be helping out in the restoration effort.”

A hydro outage in the area of Bathurst Street and Davenport Road has also created some issues for the TTC.

About 20 streetcars were backed up along St. Clair West between Spadina Avenue and Avenue Road on Thursday morning due to the outage.