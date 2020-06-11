

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Thousands of people were without power at one point after a series of powerful thunderstorms swept through the GTA overnight.

The storms rolled into the city just before 11 p.m. and brought with them heavy wind gusts that uprooted trees and caused scattered power outages.

Toronto Hydro says that 12,500 customers were without power in the early morning hours, however by early Thursday morning there were just 75 customers that remained in the dark.

A separate outage affecting another 3,000 customers was then reported in the city's Beaches neighbourhood on Thursday morning, though crews were able to restore power to the area by 7:30 a.m.

“We mobilized additional crews throughout the night to help with restoration efforts but I can say that the restoration as a whole was impacted by the heavy rain and high winds overnight,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Russell Baker told CP24 on Thursday morning. “We have all crews on deck now and they are making as much progress as they possibly can this morning.”

Baker says that the cause of the outage in the Beaches is unclear at this point, though he said that it is “likely” weather-related.

Meanwhile, as crews work to restore power to the handful of customers that remain in the dark some residents are waking up to storm damage.

On Thursday morning, CP24’s cameras captured crews busy removing a number of downed tree branches from Kilbarry Road in the city’s Forest Hills neighbourhood.

There were also reports of more storm damage in other parts of the city.

“It is not unusual, the amount,” Forest Hills resident Edgar Friars told CP24 on Thursday morning as he watched crews clean up some of the downed branches. “The older the trees you have, you are going to see more storm damage.”