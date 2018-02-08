

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ontario College of Pharmacists has launched an investigation after fentanyl was found in a naloxone kit assembled at an undisclosed pharmacy somewhere in the province.

According to a report in the Toronto Star, the powerful opioid was located in a kit that was given to a customer at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Monday.

Naxolone is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The drug can be administered through injection or nasal spray and is available for free at participating Ontario pharmacies.

“The pharmacy is fully cooperating and we are confident that immediate action has been taken to begin to determine how this happened and how it could have been prevented,” Ontario College of Pharmacists Spkesperson Todd Leach told CP24 in a written statement. “We have not been made aware of any similar incidents occurring at other pharmacies.”

Leach said that the investigation into how fentanyl came to be included in a naloxone kit is ongoing and therefor no further information can be released.

Naloxone works by temporarily removing the opioids from the receptor sites in the brain.