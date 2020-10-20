Premier Doug Ford and Ontario’s education minister will be making an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon one day after provincial health officials advised against door-to-door trick-or-treating in Toronto, Ottawa, and the regions of Peel and York.

Officials said Monday that the four regions, which have all been reverted back to a modified version of Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, are seeing high levels of transmission of the novel coronavirus and residents in the areas have been asked to find alternative ways to celebrate this year.

“We’re trying to make it as safe and simple as possible, my friends, we all know this isn’t going to be a regular Halloween,” Ford said on at a news conference on Monday. “We just can’t have hundreds of kids showing up at your door if you live in a hotspot, especially in an apartment building.”

Officials have asked people in the four COVID-19 hot spots to spend Halloween with their own household this year and consider activities such as an indoor candy hunt, pumpkin carving, watching movies, and decorating lawns instead of trick-or-treating.

In other parts of the province where trick-or-treating is permitted, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said people should only go out with members of their own household and only collect candy outdoors.

Masks should be worn at all times and anyone who is handling candy should frequently wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, officials say.

The premier and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are expected to speak at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

The news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.