Premier Ford ‘in good health’ after attending conference linked to latest COVID-19 case
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, Chief Cornelius Wabasse, Webequie First Nation, left, and Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation, centre, show off their signed agreement regarding the ring of fire in Northern Ontario at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 8:02AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 11, 2020 8:28AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford says he is healthy with no symptoms of COVID-19 after he attended a weekend conference linked to Ontario’s latest and most puzzling novel coronavirus infection.
“Premier Ford is in good health and has experienced none of the symptoms related to COVID-19,” spokesperson Ivana Yelich told CP24 on Wednesday. “He remains vigilant and encourages all Ontarians to do the same by taking the preventive actions recommended by our incredible health officials.”
Ford and Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Mines, Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs were at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference on March 2, along with two prominent Indigenous chiefs from Marten Falls and Webequie First Nationsto sign an agreement to begin development of a Ring of Fire access roadway.
They all shook hands for the cameras and signed documents authorizing the start of roadway construction.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also at the conference, making a speech on March 2.
At that same time, public health officials say a man in his 50s was at the conference at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and this man later returned to his home in Sudbury and came down with a cough and shortness of breath.
His COVID-19 diagnosis was announced late on Tuesday.
He does not have a recent history of foreign travel or close contact with another known positive coronavirus case.
Sudbury’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said the lack of a travel history or identified close contact in this instance is “concerning,” but she insisted the provincial health system is ready.
As a precaution, the province is asking everyone who attended PDAC, more than 23,000 people from around the world, to self-monitor for respiratory and other flu symptoms.
Also at the conference was federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Yesterday, he tweeted that he has had "a persistent head cold for a few days," so he is in self-isolation.
Health officials continue to investigate the latest case’s travel and close contacts.
Ontario now has 37 cases of novel coronavirus infection and 32 active cases.