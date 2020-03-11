

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford says he is healthy with no symptoms of COVID-19 after he attended a weekend conference linked to Ontario’s latest and most puzzling novel coronavirus infection.

“Premier Ford is in good health and has experienced none of the symptoms related to COVID-19,” spokesperson Ivana Yelich told CP24 on Wednesday. “He remains vigilant and encourages all Ontarians to do the same by taking the preventive actions recommended by our incredible health officials.”

Ford and Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Mines, Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs were at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference on March 2, along with two prominent Indigenous chiefs from Marten Falls and Webequie First Nationsto sign an agreement to begin development of a Ring of Fire access roadway.

They all shook hands for the cameras and signed documents authorizing the start of roadway construction.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also at the conference, making a speech on March 2.

Mining has long been a building block of the Canadian economy. And now more than ever, it has an important role to play in our transition to a cleaner future. Today at #PDAC2020, we spoke about the opportunity Canada has to be the world’s cleanest supplier of metals & minerals. pic.twitter.com/cs27PXMMmD — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 2, 2020

At that same time, public health officials say a man in his 50s was at the conference at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and this man later returned to his home in Sudbury and came down with a cough and shortness of breath.

His COVID-19 diagnosis was announced late on Tuesday.

He does not have a recent history of foreign travel or close contact with another known positive coronavirus case.

Sudbury’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said the lack of a travel history or identified close contact in this instance is “concerning,” but she insisted the provincial health system is ready.

As a precaution, the province is asking everyone who attended PDAC, more than 23,000 people from around the world, to self-monitor for respiratory and other flu symptoms.

Also at the conference was federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan.

Yesterday, he tweeted that he has had "a persistent head cold for a few days," so he is in self-isolation.

I've had a persistent head cold for a few days so, as a precaution, I saw a doctor.



They recommended a test for COVID-19. I'm not aware of contacting anyone infected, but was told to remain in self-isolation until we get the results.



Feel fine. But I'll work from home. — Seamus O'Regan (@SeamusORegan) March 10, 2020

Health officials continue to investigate the latest case’s travel and close contacts.

Ontario now has 37 cases of novel coronavirus infection and 32 active cases.