Saskatchewan's premier says he's committed to ending all COVID-19 restrictions soon, while most other provinces are laying out more gradual plans for easing public health measures.

“What's necessary is your freedom. What's necessary is getting your life back to normal,” Premier Scott Moe said in a video posted to social media.

“It's time.”

Moe said COVID-19 is not going away, but people are done with having to follow public health orders, so “normalizing” the virus and learning to live with it is the achievable option.

Saskatchewan has posted its highest level of hospitalizations in the pandemic, and the Saskatchewan Medical Association is warning that loosening health measures would strain the health-care system.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, who is also an orthopedic surgeon, said Thursday he understands people are frustrated with lengthy restrictions. But, he said, any changes must be done gradually and with caution.

“There are a few out there who believe freedom is identified and defined by what they are unwilling to tolerate - as if masks, vaccines and health mandates were fences built to restrict them rather than the very tools used to protect them and give them freedom,” Furey said.

That province has dropped its alert level, triggering a loosening of restrictions on businesses and group sizes starting Monday. It is also lifting isolation requirements for arriving travellers.

The contrasting approaches come as cities across the country prepare for the possibility of rallies against vaccine mandates on Friday. The demonstrations are being organized to mirror the “Convoy for Freedom” protests in Ottawa and at the U.S. border crossing near Coutts in southern Alberta over the last week.

Meanwhile, Ontario's top doctor was set to hold his first news conference since public health restrictions in that province began to ease this week.

Ontario reported 2,797 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 541 in ICUs - down 142 and four, respectively, from the previous day.

The province's scientific pandemic advisers predicted earlier this week that cases there would rise as the partial reopening progresses.

Restaurants, gyms and cinemas, along with other venues, were allowed to reopen to half capacity on Monday with proof-of-vaccination rules for patrons. Social gathering limits were also increased.

Quebec's hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 93 to 2,637 people. Of those, 191 were in intensive care. Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec's interim director of public health, cautioned this week that those numbers are likely to rise as that province also softens health measures.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said health care in the territory has limits even under normal circumstances and COVID-19 could quickly cause it to be overwhelmed.

Silver said he knows that the ongoing pandemic has been difficult but a bit more patience is needed. The territory will take a gradual approach to lifting restrictions starting this weekend, he said.

“We all expected 2022 to be a different year.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.