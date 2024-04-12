

The Canadian Press





The Oblates of Mary Immaculate say a priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit children in Nunavut has died after a long illness.

The Oblates of Lacombe Canada and the Oblate Province of France say Joannes Rivoire died Thursday.

Rev. Ken Thorson with the Oblates of Mary Immaculate Lacombe Canada said Friday in an email the death may be difficult news for those who advocated for the priest to face justice in Canada.

“We sincerely regret that ... Rivoire never made himself available and will never face the charges that were laid against him. We further regret that efforts for him to be formally removed as a priest were unsuccessful.”

Rivoire arrived in Canada in 1959. He stayed in the North until January 1993, when he told superiors he needed to return to France to take care of his elderly parents.

That same month, four people went to the RCMP in Nunavut to accuse Rivoire of sexual assaults.

An arrest warrant was issued in 1998 for Rivoire to return to Canada to face at least three charges of sexual abuse. The charges were later stayed.

Another arrest warrant was issued for Rivoire in 2022 for a charge of indecent assault involving a girl between 1974 and 1979. French authorities refused an extradition request.

Rivoire denied all allegations against him and none were proven in court.

The Oblates in Canada and France repeatedly urged Rivoire to face the charges, but he refused.

Many believed the Oblates played a role in Rivoire's departure for France. A recent independent review found no evidence the church was aware of any allegations or helped the priest leave.

The Oblates say they will continue to offer support for complainants and their families in the next chapter of their healing process.

“We wish to apologize unequivocally to anyone who was harmed by Rivoire ... our prayers are with the Inuit community and anyone who is still processing this news.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.