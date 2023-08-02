

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau say they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

In statements posted to Instagram, both say they have made the decision after "many meaningful and difficult conversations."

The couple met as children but reconnected as adults and were married in a ceremony in Montreal in May 2005.

They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and nine-year-old Hadrien.

Trudeau is the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office.

His father, Pierre Trudeau, separated from wife Margaret in 1979 and the two divorced in 1984.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.