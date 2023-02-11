

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that an object flying at high-altitude over the Yukon was shot down on his orders on Saturday, even as military officials remained mum on what the object was or where it came from. The North American Aerospace Defence Command first confirmed the object's presence over northern Canada in a statement late Saturday afternoon, saying military aircraft had been scrambled to intercept it. A short time later, Trudeau announced on Twitter that it had been taken down by an American fighter jet. “I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” he wrote. “(NORAD) shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.” Trudeau added that he had been in touch with U.S. President Joe Biden, and the Canadian Armed Forces was in the process of recovering and analyzing the wreckage. Defence Minister Anita Anand released a similar set of tweets. I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

In a statement first announcing the object's presence over northern Canada, NORAD spokesman Maj. Olivier Gallant said that while the military had identified what it was, it would not reveal any details.

“We cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time,” he said.

The object is the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks, but the first whose presence has been revealed while it was flying over Canada.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon had re-entered the U.S. after flying over Alaska and parts of western Canada two weeks ago before it was publicly identified on Feb. 1. The balloon was shot down off the coast of North Carolina on Feb. 5.

A second object was shot down after flying into Alaskan airspace on Friday. U.S. officials have not provided any details on what it was, except to say that it was different than the Chinese balloon.

The federal Liberal government has come under fire for not providing more information about the Chinese balloon's time over Canada. The House of Commons' defence committee is planning to hold hearings on the issue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2023.