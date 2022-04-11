

The Canadian Press





Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are set to return to Canada in May, their first visit in five years, as part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum jubilee.

Clarence House and the Governor General of Canada announced the three-day royal tour Monday morning.

The royal couple will travel to Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories and the Ottawa region, they said. A detailed itinerary is expected at a later date.

The Queen marked 70 years as monarch in February.

"As we celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year, Whit and I will be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to Canada," Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said in a statement.

"This visit is a chance for us to showcase the evolution of our country, our diverse and inclusive society, as well as the resilience of Indigenous communities."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he looks forward to welcoming Charles and Camilla and "showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian."

"During their visit, they will have the wonderful opportunity of seeing first-hand the diversity and kindness of Canadians and the beauty of our abundant natural landscapes that make us proud to call our country home," he said in a statement.

This will be the 19th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales and the fifth for the Duchess of Cornwall.

Their most recent visit was in the summer of 2017, when they travelled to Iqaluit; Ottawa, Trenton and Wellington in Ontario; and Gatineau, Que.

The governor general met Charles and Camilla for the first time last month during Simon's trip to London.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.