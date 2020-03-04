

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A private college campus in North York says it is shutting down Wednesday for a complete disinfection procedure after the spouse of one of its students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

CDI College North York at 4950 Yonge Street, Suite 33 says it recently learned that the spouse of one of its students came down with COVID-19.

He is in self-isolation while the student has voluntarily quarantined herself.

“CDI College has independently decided to close our North York campus for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in order to do a thorough, proactive, preventative sanitization of the entire campus and classrooms,” the college said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “Cleanings will continue daily to further prevent the spread of germs.”

The college did not say when the impacted student last attended the campus.

The campus is the latest space in Toronto to temporarily shut down or undergo disinfection due to COVID-19 fears.

Last week, an ESL school in midtown shut down for sanitation after it was revealed a student passed through the area and later tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a Scarborough condo tower said it was undergoing disinfection after one of its security guards tested positive for the virus.

Ontario has 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with three recoveries.

The rest of Canada has 13 cases; 12 in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

Ontario public health officials said Tuesday they are investigating a further 45 people for possible infection, with new data to be released later on Wednesday morning.