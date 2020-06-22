Crowds of protesters marched down Goreway Drive in Mississauga on Monday, calling for police to be defunded and for justice in the case of 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry, who was fatally shot by police inside his apartment over the weekend.

Protesters carried signs, chanted and shut down roads as they demanded a full public inquiry into the death of the father of four.

“We also demand that the officer involved in shooting our uncle is removed immediately from Peel police,” Imam Ibrahim Hindy of the Muslim Council of Peel said at the protest Monday. “Uncle Ejaz was physically frail. He was 62 years old and the decision that was made by individuals to shoot him, to barge in on his house and to shoot him and to kill him are individuals who are not fit to serve. They should never again carry a badge or walk our streets.”

Choudry was in his apartment in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at 5 p.m. Saturday when a relative called an ambulance for him because he was having a mental health episode.

A nephew of Choudry’s said the paramedics approached his home, saw he had a knife in his hand, and then called police.

Everyone else in the apartment left when police arrived, and for some period of time after that police and Choudry’s relatives urged him to leave the apartment, but he refused.

Relatives of Choudry told CP24 that he was frightened of the police officers’ uniforms and weapons, a fact they relayed to police.

Officers then went to the front door of Choudry’s apartment and tried to break it down, while other officers armed with handguns, stun guns, and a projectile launcher capable of hurling 37mm plastic canisters went to Choudry’s balcony.

The officers on the balcony were seen on cell phone video entering a screen door.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the officers fired several canisters and a stun gun, but those did not subdue Choudry.

An officer then fired at Choudry and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several relatives of Choudry said they observed that little was done to de-escalate the situation before shots were fired.

The officers involved shouted commands in English, a language the man did not understand.

Choudry’s cousin, Hashim Choudhary, told CP24 Monday that Choudry’s children, the youngest of whom is six years old, are shaken and devastated by the incident.

“They can’t even come and speak because they’re so shook at the fact of what happened. They can’t even understand,” he said.

The protest Monday shut down several intersections and also briefly closed Highway 427 near Derry Road when it looked like protesters might venture onto the highway. However they turned back and the highway was reopened.

Protesters continued to shut down the intersection of Morning Star and Goreway Drive late into Monday evening.

Ford urges patience

Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged people in Malton to let the province’s police watchdog complete its investigation into the fatal shooting.

“None of us know the exact details until the (Special Investigations Unit) completes its investigation, my heart and prayers go out to the family that lost a loved one, no matter what happened,” Ford said Monday. “This is a terrible situation, it’s unfortunate, but let’s see what the report says because I just don’t believe in pointing fingers until we get the details, because the details will tell the story.”

The Muslim Council of Peel is demanding a public inquiry into Choudry’s death because they say they do not have trust that the SIU will give the family the answers they deserve.

The SIU, an arm’s length provincial agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death or serious injury, has assigned one subject officer and nine witness officers in the case.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to probe the incident.

In a tweet, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath joined the call for an inquiry.

“A call for help for a loved one in distress should not end in a fatality,” she wrote. “My deepest condolences to the devastated family and loved ones of Ejaz Choudry. The NDP joins with Choudry's family in demanding a full, independent, transparent public inquiry.”

In a tweet Sunday, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie didn’t call for an inquiry, but asked the SIU to do its work quickly.

“It’s very sad when a life is lost in our community,” Crombie wrote. “My heart goes out to his family. I ask the SIU to act quickly. Our goal is to support the vulnerable and ensure these incidents never happen again. The 2021 @PeelPolice budget will be reviewed through a different lens.”

Police respond

Meanwhile, the Peel Regional Police Service sent out a memo to all officers on Monday warning them to be on the lookout for a possible retaliatory attack in response to Choudry’s death.

“Peel Regional Police are looking into unconfirmed information that unknown persons may be planning a retaliation attack against officers in relation to the recent police involved fatal shooting of the 62 year-old man in the Malton area of the City of Mississauga on the weekend,” reads the warning obtained by CTV News Toronto. “The information suggests officers doing construction/traffic details may be vulnerable and subject to a random attack.”

In a statement released Monday evening, Peel police Chief Chief Nishan Duraiappah offered his “heartfelt condolences” to Choudry’s family.

“As the investigation into this tragic incident moves forward, you have my assurance on the full cooperation of Peel Regional Police with the processes and procedures of the Special Investigations Unit,” Duraiappah said in the statement.

He said Peel police believe in strengthening public policies to help people with mental health problems receive the help they need. He said he plans to consult with community stakeholders “to do all that is necessary to support those experiencing mental health distress.”

“Loss of life such as Mr. Choudry’s and those before him, lead to deep impact that is felt and shared by the responding officers, and all employees of Peel Police who work diligently to serve and keep the public safe in our communities,” Duraiappah said.

He appealed for calm and patience as the investigation unfolds.

In its own statement, the Peel Police Services Board said that it understands that the community is angry and frustrated over both Choudry’s case and that of D’Andre Campbell, who was fatally shot by police at his Brampton home on April 6.

“Everyone rightfully wants answers – and so do we,” the board’s statement read.

“The Board and Peel Police Chief, Nishan Duraiappah, have requested that the SIU work as expeditiously as possible to conclude these investigations so that the public can be informed of their full findings. Where possible, the Board is also requesting that the SIU provide updates to the public on the status of the investigations,” the statement said.

The board said the two cases are “a tragic reminder that there is much work to be done” and said they will likely inform upcoming decisions around community engagement, strategic planning and the 2021 police budget.