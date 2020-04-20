

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is set to release updated modelling today amid some positive signs suggesting that the province may be flattening the curve when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

Epidemiologists from Public Health Ontario had previously released models earlier this month that called for 1,600 deaths by April 30 and a maximum case count of 80,000.

The province has so far only reported 553 deaths and no longer seems to be on track to hit those grim milestones.

Hospitalizations are also not where epidemiologists thought they would be by this point. The modeling released earlier this month said that by this past Saturday there would be 1,200 people in intensive care beds as a “best case scenario,” potentially overwhelming the healthcare system. Instead there were 247 people with the virus in ICU units, down from as many as 264 last week.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Premier Doug Ford said that Ontarians “deserve the facts and to hear from the same experts and to get the same information” that he gets.

Ford, however, warned against any imminent lifting of restrictions, even if the modelling paints a rosier picture.

“My friends our efforts are paying off and I know we are all eager to get back to work and back to normal,” he said. “But until we have that vaccine, letting our guard down potentially means exposing millions to the virus.”

Toronto also plans to release projections

In addition to the provincial modelling that is set to be released today, officials in Toronto are also expected to release their own figures.

In an interview with CP24 on Monday morning, Mayor John Tory said that those projections will "more or less in parrallel" with the provincial data. He said that they will indicate that “we have made some progress” but “by no means” will they signal that it is time to reopen the city.

“We are still a long way from where we need to be,” he said. “I know people don’t want to hear that but at the same time I think it is necessary that we focus on the fact that we have a lot of work left to do in terms of the physical distancing so that we can be sure we can ride this thing out.”