The Ontario government plans to extend all emergency orders by another 28 days, the premier’s office confirmed on Monday.

A motion to extend the orders until June 30 will be debated at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, when the province’s most recent extension expires.

Premier Doug Ford first declared a state of emergency in the province on March 17 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and it has since been renewed on multiple occasions.

The emergency orders include a ban on gatherings larger than five people and the closure of many businesses, including restaurants and bars.

The province initially said it will reopen the province in three stages and would need to see a consistent decline in new cases of the virus in order to continue to lift public health restrictions.

The number of new cases of the virus jumped up above 400 on Sunday after nearly a week of cases in the 300-range and the vast majority of new cases in Ontario continue to originate in the Greater Toronto Area.

As a result, Ford has indicated that the province is now looking at a regional approach to reopening the province.

"We are working very aggressively on coming up with a plan to get the economy going based on the numbers," Ford said on Monday.

"Four weeks is a long time and a lot can happen in four weeks, especially if the number come down."