The Ontario government will provide new COVID-19 modelling today as a decision looms on whether to extend the lockdown orders in place in Toronto and Peel.

The last round of projections released two weeks ago showed that while the growth in cases had slowed, hospitals would be under increasing pressure with the worst case scenario suggesting that nearly 300 COVID patients could be taking up ICU beds by the end of December.

Today’s modelling, which will be released during a 3 p.m. news conference, is expected to take into account the impact that the lockdown measures in Toronto and Peel have had since going into effect on Nov. 23.

It could also provide some hint as to what could be in store for those regions after Dec. 21 when the lockdowns will either be lifted or extended for another 28 days.

“I don’t mean to be the bearer of bad news but think they (the new projections) are going to be pretty dire, especially in the lockdown areas and some areas in the red zones,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch said during an interview with CP24 on Thursday morning. “Hospital systems are getting pinched and I know we are talking about amazing news with the vaccine and it clearly is amazing news but we have to get through December, January, February and things are not looking very rosy.”

Modelling released in early November warned of 6,500 daily cases a day by the end of this month but the projections released on Nov. 26 painted a slightly more optimistic picture.

The modellers said that some key indicators were “flattening” but nonetheless warned that the situation remains “fragile or precarious.” They said that in the best case scenario Ontario would only see about 2,000 cases per day by the end of December but in another scenario it would get to 4,000 cases per day by that point. They said that in the worst case scenario daily case counts would exceed 9,000.

“A lot of people are pointing to the fact that the numbers haven’t gone up as disastrously as we might have expected – we are under 2,000 daily cases across the province – but there is still a lot to worry about here,” CTV’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy told CP24 on Thursday afternoon.“I follow these metrics daily and I can tell you there are some ICUs across the province that have been at 120 or 150 per cent capacity for the last three weeks. I mean that is absolutely atrocious. That is not safe.”