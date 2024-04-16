

The Canadian Press





Ontario is spending $1 billion to refurbish hydro power stations in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Energy Minister Todd Smith says the refurbishment will extend the life of the generating stations by 30 years.

Ontario Power Generation and a subsidiary of General Electric will renew 25 units at the Sir Adam Beck Complex beginning in 2025.

Two other generating stations in the Niagara region will also be refurbished.

The work will take place over the next 15 years.

The announcement is the latest in the province's plan to boost electricity generation, with demand expected to jump significantly in the coming years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.