The province is set to release new projections today that sources say will outline the dire situation hospitals are now facing as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Ontario.

Sources told CTV News Toronto on Sunday that under even the best case scenario, Ontario is expected to see about 300 people in intensive care by the end of December and that number could grow to as high as 700 by the end of January.

Sources also say the new projections, which will be released this morning, are the reason the Ford government plans to introduce a provincewide lockdown starting at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Ford, his education minister, and the province’s chief medical officer of health will be making an announcement at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

For the past six days, the province has logged more than 2,000 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, hitting a record 2,432 on Dec. 17.

Nearly two weeks ago, members of the modelling table warned that if infections were to grow at a rate of three per cent over the next month, Ontario could see roughly 5,000 daily cases of COVID-19 and 400 people in intensive care by Jan. 8.

According to the most recent data provided by the province, there are currently 261 people infected with COVID-19 receiving treatment in intensive care units at hospitals across the province.

The spike in ICU admissions has forced many hospitals to cancel non-emergency surgeries and elective procedures and experts have said that further cancellations are inevitable if cases continue to climb.

Public health officials have expressed serious concern over the impact holiday gatherings will have on transmission of the virus and the province has urged all Ontario residents to only gather with members of their own household for Christmas this year.

In the previous release of modelling numbers, officials said cell phone data showed that this latest lockdown in Toronto may not have been as effective as the lockdown in the spring.

Anonymous data showed that nearly 80 per cent of mobile devices in Toronto stayed home throughout the day during the spring lockdown but that number dropped to 60 per cent during the second lockdown, which was announced on Nov. 23.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health and Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province’s COVID-19 science table, will provide details about the new modelling data at a news conference at 11 a.m.