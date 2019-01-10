

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek says that the province will “find a solution” to address the overcrowding that has been reported at several GO stations in Brampton following the expansion of service along the Kitchener line earlier this week.

As of Jan. 7 several trains that previously began their trips to Union Station at Georgetown GO Station began servicing Kitchener, Guelph and Acton stations as well.

The province billed the change as an expansion in service but since no new trains were added to the line it has meant that commuters in Brampton have had to cram onto trains that are already at capacity, resulting in dangerously overcrowded platforms in some cases.

On Wednesday evening, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown wrote an open letter to Yurek asking him to “adding more coaches to meet the demand” and on Thursday morning the transportation minister told CP24 that his government is willing to do that if no other solution can be found.

“I have told Metrolinx that they didn’t do a good enough job with this transition. They have safety officers who are going to be at the site today to help the people board and I expect a solution to this issue in the next few days,” he said. “Whatever they need to do to fix this situation it is going to happen. We are not going to sit back and let it continue.”

In his letter, Brown said that GO Transit passenger in Brampton are “very upset with overcrowded trains, the timing of the departures and the delays in service” in wake of the changes that took effect on Jan. 7.

Speaking with CP24 Yurek conceded that overcrowding has created a “hazard” at the three GO stations in Brampton – Mount Pleasant, Brampton and Bramalea – and vowed to address the problem in coordination with Metrolinx.

“We are going to see what we have to do expand the number of trains in service and if we have to add another train we will do that,” he said.