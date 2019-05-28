

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province is renewing its call to developers to submit their “biggest and boldest ideas” for the transformation of Ontario Place but has added a new condition - no casinos.

In an announcement outside Ontario Place on Tuesday morning, MPP Michael Tibollo, Ontario’s minister of tourism, culture, and sport, said developers who have already put forward applications for the redevelopment of the grounds will have an opportunity to “augment” their application.

The Ontario government began asking for ideas to redevelop the 155-acre site located on Toronto’s waterfront back in January.

At the time, the government made it clear that they did not want residential development but did not rule out the idea of a casino.

But during Tuesday’s news conference, Tibollo confirmed that casinos are not included in the province’s “vision for Ontario Place.”

“We will consider a broad range of ideas, from sport and entertainment landmarks to public spaces and parks, a recreational facility, and retail,” he said.

"We were concerned about the condominiums so we put that restriction in place. The casino, again, we heard from the people and we have included that as part of the items that we do not want to see built here."

A Forum Research poll released at the end of January found that 56 per cent of Torontonians disapproved of a casino at Ontario Place while just 30 per cent said they supported the idea.

Many Toronto city councillors have spoken out against the idea of a casino at the site, including Coun. Joe Cressy, who continues to raise concerns about how the province is proceeding with Ontario Place.

In a written statement released Tuesday, Cressy said he is “deeply concerned” that the provincial government is “rushing forward with its own plans” without consulting the city, which owns part of the land that will be redeveloped.

“We only get one chance to revitalize Ontario Place,” Cressy said. “While the province may wish to go it alone, the fact is they cannot. They must work with us. They should work with us.”

Cressy said the city spent five months crafting its vision for the joint redevelopment of Ontario Place and Exhibition Place, hosting public meetings and consulting with stakeholders.

“Unfortunately, yet again, the province has chosen to turn its back on the City of Toronto,” he wrote.

He called the government’s decision to act “unilaterally” a “missed opportunity” and “not in the best interest of Ontarians.”

Minister says province will work with mayor, city council

Tibollo said that the province plans to work with its partners, including the City of Toronto, during the redevelopment process.

“Ontario Place is what is up for the proposal for development at this point. We can’t dictate Exhibition Place’s position with respect to the overall development,” Tibollo said.

“It obviously makes sense to look at the entire site and we will work collaboratively with the City of Toronto, with John Tory… to find the best, boldest ideas that we can.”

Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 3.