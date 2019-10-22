

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A busy stretch of the subway system was shut down for hours Tuesday after a contractor accidentally punctured a subway tunnel.

According to the TTC, the contractor was drilling for soil samples at street level near Lawrence Station and accidentally punctured the top of the concrete subway tunnel.

Subway service was suspended both ways between Lawrence and St Clair stations after the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Regular service resumed at around 6 p.m.

A TTC spokesperson said she couldn’t say which construction project the drilling was for.

The TTC advised commuters to use alternate routes if possible. Around 70 shuttle buses are running between York Mills and St. Clair stations to help clear the backlog of customers.

A "reverse GO protocol" is also in effect because of the problem, meaning that customers can ride GO Transit between any two Toronto GO stations on a TTC fare.

Riders are also being advised to use the University side of Line 1 as an alternative where possible.