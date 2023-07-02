The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who police say should be considered “armed and dangerous” after a shooting in Mississauga left four people injured.

Officers were called to a commercial plaza on Queensway East, west of Dixie Road, just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At that time, police said, three men suffering from gunshot wounds were located and rushed to a trauma centre.

Duty Insp. Nagtegaal told reporters at the scene Saturday night that one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries while the other two were listed as stable.

A fourth victim with gunshot wounds, who made their own way to hospital, was also in stable condition following the shooting, according to Nagtegaal.

In an update, police told CP24 on Sunday that the condition of the victim who sustained critical injuries has improved and their injuries are no longer considered to be life-threatening.

The current condition of the other three victims is unknown at this time.

Video taken from the scene of the shooting showed a white 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck fleeing the area and police determined that to be the suspect vehicle.

The truck was later found unoccupied in Caldedon, Ont., Nagtegaal said, adding that officers were sent to the area more than 40 kilometres away from the scene to inspect the vehicle.

TIt’s unclear how many suspects were involved in the shooting and no descriptions have been released by police.

Police said that while any occupants of the suspect vehicle should be considered “armed and dangerous,” they also believe the shooting was targeted and, as a result, there's no general risk of safety to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

With files from Bryann Aguilar