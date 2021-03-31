Quebec moves three cities into lockdown following sharp rise in COVID-19 infections
Quebec Premier Francois Legault looks down during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Share:
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 5:17PM EDT
QUEBEC - The Quebec government is moving three cities into lockdown effective Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.
Calling the situation alarming, Premier Francois Legault announced that schools and non-essential businesses will close and the curfew will be moved ahead to 8 p.m. in Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau.
The new restrictions do not affect the Montreal area.
More coming.