Quebec ticket claims Saturday night's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 15, 2019 8:01AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 15, 2019 8:02AM EST
TORONTO -- A ticket holder in Quebec won the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 18 will be approximately $5 million.