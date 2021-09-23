Anyone seeking to enter Queen’s Park, including elected representatives, will have to be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 as of next month.

Speaker Ted Arnott announced the new entry policy in a memo issued on Thursday.

He said as of Oct. 4 “everyone seeking to enter the Legislative Precinct” will have to produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative antigen test result.

The announcement of the new policy comes after NDP House Leader Peggy Sattler sent an open letter last week expressing a desire for a mandatory vaccination policy for all those accessing Queen’s Park. Sattler, however, said in her letter that “a vaccine-or-test policy” would not be acceptable in her view.

“We cannot afford to have mixed messages coming out of Queen’s Park,” she said.

The vast majority of elected representatives at Queen’s Park are believed to be fully vaccinated, however Chatham-Kent—Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls was ousted from the Progressive Conservative caucus earlier this summer after he refused to get vaccinated.

Another unvaccinated PC MPP was threatened with expulsion but was ultimately allowed to remain in caucus after producing a medical exemption.

In his memo, Arnott said that he is grateful for the “diligence” legislature members have shown in following public health protocols to date and believes the new requirement will help “further protect us all.”

“More detailed information about the new procedures will be made available shortly,” he promised.