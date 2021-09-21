The Greater Toronto Area could be in for a soaking starting Tuesday night and lasting into Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the GTA and match of southern Ontario as a cold front moves into the region, bringing with it the potential for “significant rainfall.”

“Rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with a few localities possibly reaching up to 75 mm,” the weather agency said. “This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west.”

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to begin Tuesday evening and continue at least through Wednesday night.

Environment Canada warned that heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the agency said in its warning.

In a statement, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority warned GTA residents to use caution around waterways.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies,” the TRCA said.

It advised people to keep children and pets away from rivers and streams.

The City of Toronto urged residents to take steps to prevent possible basement flooding.

The rainy forecast follows several days of humid weather in the city. While the temperature is expected to hover around 20 C on Wednesday, it is expected to feel more like 26 with the humidex. Temperatures are expected to drop off somewhat on Thursday and into the weekend, with highs ranging from 17 C to 21 C.