

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





There is still no sign of a missing 25-year-old man who police say was abducted outside a Rexdale restaurant on Friday night.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Jammar Allison was forced into a black Dodge Caravan outside a restaurant in the area of Humberwood and Rexdale boulevards at around 10 p.m. on Friday and has not been heard from since.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Supt. Ron Taverner said that it appears three suspects were involved in the abduction.

“There was some demands made for money for his return and we believe that money was paid,” Taverner said.

“Unfortunately police were not called until sometime later after those demands were made and we have been actively investigating this. There has been no contact with Jammar or the abductors since that time.”

Police have not said why the suspects may have chosen to target Allison, who has been described as a talented athlete who previously received a soccer scholarship along with his twin brother.

Investigators did confirm that Allison was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Thunder Bay last year but have not said if that charge could be connected to his abduction.

The suspect vehicle believed to be used in the abduction has not been located.

“Anyone that was in the area that witnessed anything going on at 10 p.m. on Friday night in that area, please let us know,” Taverner said.

“Call Crime Stoppers, call 23 Division and if you have any other information about Jammar’s location.”

Allison has been described as about six-foot with a thin build, and was last seen wearing pink shorts and a black T-shirt.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been provided by investigators.