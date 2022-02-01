

The Canadian Press





Toronto Raptors forwards Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa have been selected to the NBA's Rising Stars game.

Barnes, who is 20, was among 12 rookie selections for the showcase while Achiuwa, who is 22, is one of 12 sophomores selected for the NBA's all-star festivities on Feb. 18.

The Rising Stars event will consist of four teams choosing from a 28- player pool, with the additional four players coming from the G League Ignite, playing in a mini-tournament.

Barnes was the fourth-overall selection of the 2021 NBA Draft and is averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 47.2 per cent from the floor.

Achiuwa came to the Raptors in an off-season trade with the Miami Heat that saw Kyle Lowry depart the franchise.

He was taken 20th overall by Miami in the 2020 draft and he's averaging 7.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.