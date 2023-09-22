

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press





COQUITLAM, B.C. - A decorated seven-year member of the RCMP has been shot dead during a confrontation while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says 51-year-old Const. Rick O'Brien was killed and two other officers were injured, while a suspect was shot and is also in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McDonald says O'Brien died at the scene.

Policing was a second career for O'Brien who worked with at-risk youth before joining the RCMP in 2016.

McDonald says O'Brien led by example, was respected by his peers, was loved in his community, had a great sense of humour and leaves behind a wife and children.

The commissioner says he's outraged to see police officers killed across the country trying to protect their communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.