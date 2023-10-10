The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are investigating the Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development.

A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, they said that an investigation into “allegations associated to the decision” has been launched.

It will be conducted by the RCMP’s Ontario Division’s Sensitive and International Investigations Unit.

Officials could not confirm whether the investigation was criminal in nature.

“While we recognize that this investigation is of significant interest to Canadians, the RCMP has a duty to protect the integrity of the investigations that it carries out, in order to ensure that the process leads to a fair and proper outcome,” Cpl Christy Veenstra said in a statement.

“Therefore, no further updates will be provided at this time.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.