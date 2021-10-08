

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The union representing RCMP officers says it will support members' choice “to be vaccinated or not” against COVID-19 following a federal order that Mounties be immunized.

The government announced this week that core public servants, including members and reservists of the RCMP, must be vaccinated or face suspension without pay as early as Nov. 15.

Brian Sauve, president of the National Police Federation, says today the union expected a more “meaningful and authentic” dialogue with the government on the policy.

He says the federation, which represents some 20,000 members, is disappointed by the government's “engagement-by-notification” approach to the policy announcement.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is publicly touting vaccination against COVID-19, saying in a tweet Thursday it could save lives.

She thanked Dr. Peter Clifford, the RCMP's chief medical adviser, for a video message in which he told members that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is critical to keeping safe from severe and possibly fatal illness.

(The Canadian Press)