A downtown Toronto restaurant that was gutted by a two-alarm fire on Tuesday morning will remain closed until further notice, a spokesperson says.

Crews were first called to Myth restaurant near King Street and Spadina Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw told reporters at the scene that a patio located at the rear of three-storey building was “fully involved” by the time firefighters arrived. He said that the fire then migrated inside the building, eventually spreading to the second floor.

“Had the sprinklers not activated it would be a different situation here. But our crews did a good job knocking down the fire. There was a lot of hidden fire between the floor joists,” Shaw said. “It is suspicious, that is all I will say.”

Shaw said that there was nobody inside the building at the time of the fire and that firefighters had to use forced entry to gain entry to the building.

So far no estimate has been provided for damage, though it is believed to be extensive.

“We are in shock and disbelief but also incredibly grateful that no one was injured as a result,” a spokesperson for the restaurant said in a statement issued on Tuesday morning. “We know that the coming days and weeks will be challenging, but with the support of our team and our amazing community, rebuilding is on the horizon.”

Police are investigating.