Health Minister Christine Elliott says that it is “certainly possible” that the Ford government could opt for a regional approach when it comes to the resumption of in-person learning.

All Ontario schools were switched to remote-learning only following a one-week break in early April but with the province planning to enter the first phase of its reopening plan in a few weeks time and the school year nearing an end the calls to resume in-person instruction before its too late are growing louder.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday morning, Elliott acknowledged that Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams is “anxious” to see students returned to the classroom but she said that case counts needs to be “low enough for that to be safe because schools reflect what is happening in the community.

She said that it is “certainly possible” that schools could therefor be reopened in some regions in June while remaining shuttered in others but she acknowledged that the final decision will be made by Williams.

“It is something we are watching very closely and I know (Education) Minister (Stephen) Lecce wants to make sure it is safe for students to return to school at the appropriate time,” she said.

Elliott’s comments come on the heels of a group of doctors releasing an open letter in which they warm that the prolonged closure of schools has us “on the cusp of a generational catastrophe.”

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca also lamented the closure of schools during a virtual press conference on Wednesday morning in which he also called on the Ford government to give individual public health units the latitude to decide whether or not it is safe to resume in-person learning.

“In all the conversations I have had with parents, frankly I haven’t met a single parent whose preference is to not have their kid back in the school as long as the circumstances are safe and healthy,” he said. “If every single local public health unit says that the safest and most responsible thing to do is to get to the end of this school year continuing to use virtual learning and redouble our efforts for the fall I am fine with that but if there are a handful of public health units that have looked at the research and have looked at their own case counts locally and have made a decision that it is safe and responsible to reopen schools then I am fine with that too. What I don’t trust is Doug Ford to make a one size fits all decision. I think that would be a mistake.”

Ontario’s Science Advisory Table has generally supported the resumption of in-person learning, while acknowledging that a return to classes in June would likely result in a “manageable” six to 11 per cent increase in COVID-19 case counts.

Ford, however, has largely resisted calls to reopen schools so far.

Speaking with reporters last week, he called the potential for an 11 per cent increase in case counts “very concerning” and something “we cannot afford right now.”

But at a press conference on Tuesday Williams seemed to suggest that some schools could be reopened the week of May 31, calling it an “opportune time.”

“We may want to do things on a regional basis because there's a variation still in the province with some areas of the province having now very low case numbers day over day,” Williams said.