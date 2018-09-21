

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Today is the last day for prospective candidates for council to file their registration papers, meaning that the races for the Oct. 22 election will finally be set after a prolonged legal battle.

The city clerk will stop accepting nominations for council and school trustee at 4:30 p.m., bringing an end to a brief 48-hour registration window that was opened after the Court of Appeal granted a stay of a lower court’s ruling deeming the government’s council-cutting Bill 5 unconstitutional on Wednesday.

According to the clerk’s office, any candidate who had previously registered to run in the 47-ward election must file a change of ward notification form in order to ensure their name is on the ballot for the 25-ward election.

On the first day of the reopened nomination window on Thursday, a total of six candidates registered to run for council, bringing the total number of candidates city-wide to 214.

At the same time, numerous candidates who had already declared their intent to run in the 47-ward election indicated that they would be halting their campaigns, including former TV personality and Twitter executive Jennifer Hollet and current TDSB trustee Chris Moise.

Lawyer Rocco Achampong, who was among the first to challenge Bill 5 in court, has also indicated to CP24 that he no longer plans to run. Achampong had previously registered to run in Ward 13 under the 47-ward model.