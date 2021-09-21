Registration for the City of Toronto’s fall recreation programming opens this week.

On Sept. 25 and 28, registration for fall recreation programs and December holiday programs opens up to the public.

Weekly group classes and workshops will be available for all ages, including arts, fitness, skating, swimming and virtual programming.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. in the following districts:

Saturday, September 25 – Etobicoke York and Scarborough

Tuesday, September 28 – North York and Toronto and East York

Registration will be available online or by phone at 416-396-7378. In-person registration will also be available at five community centres across the city.

This fall marks the return of regular recreation programming in the city since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There's about 88,000 spaces available for all the usual programs, swimming, skating and all kinds of recreation programs. They have been modified to some extent to make sure they're safe from a health standpoint, but the recreation registration or the program registration will be much the same as it has been,” Mayor John Tory told CP24 Tuesday morning.

Non-Toronto residents can register 10 days after registration starts.

The first day of programs is set to begin on Oct. 16.

Starting tomorrow, eligible Ontarians who are 12 years and older must show proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus when entering non-essential businesses, such as gyms, theatres, indoor dining and casinos.

“I'm very hopeful that it could work peacefully because I think that's the most important thing and people should remember, everybody including businesses, this is the best way in which we can keep businesses and schools and other things open,” Tory said.

Proof of vaccination will also apply to many recreation program participants, visitors and spectators entering indoor areas of city fitness centres, arenas, pools and meeting and event spaces.

However, those under 12 years old, those with medical exceptions and patrons entering a facility to use the washroom, make a payment or register for a program are exempt from the new certificate system.

In addition, patrons under 18 years old who are actively participating in an organized sport do not have to show proof of vaccination.