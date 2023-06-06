Registration for the City of Toronto’s summer recreation programs is now underway.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, people living in Etobicoke York, including York South-Weston, and Toronto and East York can start signing up for programs.

Registration will begin tomorrow for North York and Scarborough residents.

All of the city's summer programs run from Tuesday, July 4 until Friday, September 1.

The “easiest and fastest way” to sign up is online, however people can also register by calling 416-396-7378 on Tuesday and Wednesday from between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In-person registration support will also be offered from 7 a.m. to noon at Driftwood Community Recreation Centre, 4401 Jane St., Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave., and Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St. on June 6 and at Centennial Recreation Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Rd., and Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St. Dennis Dr., on June 7.

The City of Toronto, which provides recreation programs for people of all ages, skill levels, and interests, will be offering just under 7,000 registered courses this summer, with close to 55,000 spaces in arts and crafts, fitness, general interest, sports and swimming. Programs include drama, guitar, web design, outdoor walk fit, and more.

After-school programs

Parents and guardians should note that registration for 2023/2024 after-school recreation programs will begin on Friday.

These programs will run from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to Friday, June 21, 2024.

More information can be found online.

Help with registration can be accessed by calling 416-396-7378 on Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Welcome Policy yearly credit

Toronto residents on social assistance (Ontario Works) are pre-approved to receive and use the city’s Welcome Policy yearly credit to register for City recreation programs, including CampTO. Eligible individuals are urged to speak with their caseworker or apply online.

Toronto residents with a before-tax total family income below the low-income cut-off threshold may also apply for this program.

Discounts for older adults

Residents who are 60 years of age and older receive a 50 per cent discount on the regular price of adult recreation programs, except for private, semi-private, and small group lessons. Visit the City of Toronto Free & Lower-Cost Recreation Options web page for more details about free programs and other subsidies.

Recreation jobs

The City of Toronto is hiring staff to fill for all recreation positions, including sports, visual arts, and music instructors as well as rink guards and more. More info can be found online about how to apply.