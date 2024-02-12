Regular service resumes on Line 1 after major delays northbound, TTC says
Published Monday, February 12, 2024 7:27AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2024 9:26AM EST
The TTC says regular service has resumed on Line 1 after track repairs caused “major delays” on a section of the Yonge-University subway line earlier this morning.
In a social media post at around 7 a.m., the transit agency said there are significant delays northbound from Dundas to Eglinton stations due to reduced speed zones for track repairs.
The TTC confirmed at around 9 a.m. that the line is now operating normally.