The identity of human remains found in Uxbridge last week have been confirmed to be that of a Toronto man reported missing last summer.

On May 10, at approximately 2:40 p.m, DRPS officers were called to the area of Uxbridge Concession Road 6 and Allbright Road after human remains were located in a bag floating in a pond.

The remains were confirmed to have belonged to Ariel Kaplan, 32, of Toronto, by Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

“An extensive ground and water search was conducted by members of our Public Safety Unit as well as the York Regional Police dive team. The investigation is ongoing.” they said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Kaplan was reported missing in August 2021, police said. In May 2021, Kaplan was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 for his alleged involvement in the theft of a tractor-trailer that was carrying nearly $250,000 worth of merchandise, including thousands of bottles of juice and more than 100 washing machines.

Durham police’s homicide unit are working in conjunction with Toronto police on this investigation, the forces confirmed. They are asking anyone with information pertaining to the case, or anyone who spoke to or saw Mr. Kaplan prior to his disappearance, to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5444