

The Canadian Press





SHANTY BAY, Ont. - Provincial police say human remains found at a golf club northeast of Barrie, Ont., are those of a woman reported missing a year ago.

Police say officers were called to the Heritage Hills Golf Club in Shanty Bay, Ont., on Feb. 27 after a group of hunters located what they believed were human remains.

Investigators say the remains were confirmed as human but a buildup of snow and ice in the area required slowly thawing out the underlying ground and melting the snow before the remains could be removed.

They say a forensic anthropologist co-ordinated the removal of the remains last Friday and they were transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service for an autopsy.

The OPP says the remains have been positively identified as those of 72-year-old Madelaine Thompson of Barrie.

Thompson was reported missing to Barrie police Service on Feb. 3, 2017, and was the subject of an extensive search for a number of weeks following her disappearance.