

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The remains of a seventh person have been located in a planter linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, a source confirms to CP24.

Police are expected to officially announce the discovery at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters later this morning.

McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick.

Last month, police confirmed that the remains of Kinsman, Mahmudi, and Navaratnam were found along with the remains of three not yet identified people in garden planters on a property on Mallory Crescent where McArthur stored items for his landscaping business.

On Monday, a source confirmed to CP24 that the remains of a seventh person have been located on the property but the remains have not been identified.

Investigators have not said if they believe the four sets of unidentified remains belong to Esen, Kayhan, or Lisowick.

McArthur was first charged in January in connection with the murders of Kinsman and Esen, who disappeared from the Church-Wellesley Village in 2017.

Less than two weeks later, three more murder charges were laid against McArthur in the deaths of Mahmudi, Kayhan, and Lisowick.

Police said 50-year-old Mahmudi was reported missing in 2015 by his family in Scarborough and Kayhan went missing from the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood in 2012.

Police believe Lisowick, who was never reported missing, was killed sometime between May 2016 and July 2017.

Last month, a sixth murder charge was laid against the 66-year-old in the death of Navaratnam, who disappeared from the Church-Wellesley area in 2010.

Police have combed through planters at some 30 properties where the accused serial killer worked.

So far, it appears all of the remains have been found at the property on Mallory Crescent.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga and Dr. Michael Pollanen, Ontario’s Chief Forensic Pathologist, will be providing an update on the case at 10:30 a.m.